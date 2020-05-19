The Northampton County Public Schools have been approved for the Food for Good Program, through the PepsiCo Foundation and the Virginia Department of Education.

Beginning on Thursday, May 21, 2020, Northampton County Public Schools will resume meal service utilizing this program. Through the Food for Good Program collaboration, students receive meal kits consisting of shelf-stable, nutritious, individually packaged foods. Each box’s components must meet the USDA’s meal program nutrition guidelines.

Site Location: The designated day for pick-up will be every other week on Thursday at Northampton High School, 16041 Courthouse Road, Eastville, VA 23347 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The Food for Good Program provides one box per child every two weeks for the period of the school closure. Each box will contain shelf-stable components for 20 meals: 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches. Sample items include:

Protein: Shelf-Stable Milk, Chicken Salad, Hummus, Beef Stick, Bean Dip, Cheese, Sunflower Kernels,

Whole Grains: Tortilla Chips, Corn Chips, Crackers, Oatmeal Bars, Cereal,

Vegetables: Salsa Cup, Marinara Cup, 100% Veg/Fruit Juice,

Fruit: Applesauce, Raisins, Craisins, Fruit Cup, 100% Fruit Juice.

If you are receiving SNAP or any other form of assistance you may still participate in this meal program. These foods are shelf-stable which means you do not have to worry about the foods expiring anytime soon. The boxes will be packaged securely, so there should not be any problems with ants or other tiny pests getting into them. Additionally, you do not need to worry about getting foods refrigerated immediately.

NOTE: You will need to refrigerate the milk and some other foods once you open them. In addition, some food items contain PEANUTS so please be aware if someone in your household has peanut allergies.

Each household can receive one box per week for each child, ages 0 to 18 (though the boxes include food items typically appropriate for children two and older), living in the household, provided he or she has neither graduated nor dropped out of school before the age of 18.

ID REQUIREMENT: When picking up boxes, the driver of the vehicle must present some form of student ID for each child. If your child is not currently attending school, attends a private school, or is home-schooled, a report card, school ID, or photograph of the child will suffice.

THANK YOU!! We extend a heartfelt thank you to the Mobile Food Pantry, the Shore Delivery Corps, and the Northampton County Food Task Force for their support in helping to provide meals for students and their families. We appreciate these amazing volunteers who gave selflessly of their time and resources and we are indebted to their generosity and spirit of giving to the community!

Additional options for food are available as follows:

A hot meal is available every Monday at the First Baptist Church in Capeville, 25283 Lankford Hwy, Cape Charles, VA 23310 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. (757) 331-4315

The mobile food pantry will be located at Northampton County High School on Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

NCPS MEALS PROGRAM CONTACT: Annette Kellam, Food Service Coordinator, NCPS, 7207 Young Street, Machipongo, VA 23405, Telephone: (757) 678-5151 Ext. 2602

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination during the meal service. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

