Northampton Schools expands mental health support for students

Northampton County Public Schools has launched a new partnership aimed at expanding mental health support for middle and high school students. The division announced this week that it is teaming up with Uwill, a leading national provider of student mental health and wellness services, to offer free and confidential support for all students in grades 6 through 12.

The new program gives students access to three major services. The first is teletherapy, which allows students to schedule sessions with licensed clinicians by video, phone, or chat based on their personal needs and preferences. The second is 24/7 crisis support, providing around-the-clock access to counselors trained in crisis management. The third component is wellness programming, which includes on-demand content focused on mindfulness, yoga, meditation, nutrition, and other topics designed to help students build healthy habits.

School officials say the partnership strengthens the division’s commitment to mental health at a time when student well-being remains a top priority statewide. NCPS is encouraging families to learn more by visiting the Uwill introduction materials and FAQ, as well as the division’s Mental Health & Wellness webpage.

Parents should note that students 18 and under must have a parent or guardian’s permission before participating in their first teletherapy session. Families with questions are encouraged to contact their child’s school counselor for additional guidance.

Northampton County Public Schools said it is pleased to make the service available and hopes the expanded support will offer students meaningful help when they need it most.