Early dismissals due to heavy rains today

March 28, 2024
 |
Northampton County Schools will be dismissing early today due to flooding in the roadways. Northampton High School and Middle School will be dismissing at 1:00 pm and the elementary schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. 10-month staff will be dismissed after busses depart. 12-month staff will remain until all students are delivered home. All after-school activities have been canceled, with the exception of the School Board meeting, which will continue as scheduled.

Due to inclement weather conditions and potential flooding, Hallwood Head Start and Eastern Shore Early Childhood Development Center (aka Accomack Head Start) will dismiss at 12:30. Hare Valley Head Start will dismiss at 1:00. All 10 month staff will dismiss after all children have been delivered home safely. All 12 month employees will work their regular schedule.

