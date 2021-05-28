Four Odyssey of the Mind Teams from Northampton County Public Schools ranging from Elementary School to High School recently competed in the VOICES Virginia State Tournament for Odyssey of the Mind. This tournament brought teams from all across the state to compete virtually in one of the six problems teams can choose from. The Primary Team (Kindergarten through 2nd Grade) from Kiptopeke ES coached by Emma Tilman completed the problem “Animals Are People Too!” Primary teams are non competitive teams and is used as a beginner level for students entering into Odyssey of the Mind. In this problem, teams will create and present a humorous performance about a magical pair of glasses that when looked through, make people look like animals.

The three other teams; Division I (3rd-4th Grade) Kiptopeke Elementary School coached by Daljit Kaur, Division II (5th-6th Grade) Kiptopeke Elementary School coached by Mel Stein and Division III Northampton High School coached by Brad Ford all participated in the problem “Superhero Socks: A Cliffhanger Beginning.” The teams had to create an original performance that starts with a cliffhanger “ending” and show a Superhero character in a perilous situation caused by an adversary character. The Superhero gains a power by putting on Superhero Socks and escapes. Teams also had to create an extreme weather setting, a humorous character, and a sound effect that occurs when the Superhero character activates the Super Socks. To add style of the performance, rubber bands will be used in a creative way.

The Division I team from Kiptopeke coached by Mrs. Kaur placed in 9th, the Division II team from Kiptopeke coached by Ms. Stein placed in 6th and the team from Northampton High School coached by Mr. Ford placed 4th in their respective divisions. With these placements our division II moved on to compete in the Virtual World Finals which brings teams from all across the world to compete in Odyssey of the Mind. Judging is currently taking place and scores will be announced on May 29th. Our division III team from Northampton High School will move on to compete in the In-Person World Finals which will be held in Orlando, Florida on June 11th-12th. This is the first time any team from Northampton County will be participating on the World Finals stage which also brings teams from all around the world to compete!

Northampton High School will live stream their World Finals performance on their Facebook page of “Northampton Yellow Jackets – Athletics and Academics” on Saturday, June 12th at 8:15 am. We hope that you will be able to tune in and support our students as they perform their solution one final time at Odyssey of the Mind World Finals.

.