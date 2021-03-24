Northampton County Public Schools would like to announce PreK in-person registration dates:

Occohannock Elementary Registration – Wednesday, April 21st, 12:00-6:00pm Kiptopeke Elementary Registration – Wednesday, April 28th 12:00-6:00pm

Your child must be 4 years old by September 30, 2021 and reside in Northampton County.

Please bring the following items to registration: Proof of residency, Proof of Income, Child’s Birth Certificate, Immunization Record as well as any guardianship paper that applies to the student.

Applications may be found on the ncpsk12.com website under Special Programs or Kiptopeke or Occohannock Elementary webpage. Applications may be submitted electronically by emailing the application with supporting documentation to aetheridge@ncpsk12.com.

