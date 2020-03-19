Superintendent Eddie Lawrence of the Northampton County Schools announced Wednesday that the Food Service Department will serve grab and go meals at no charge to all students on March 19, 24 and 26. You will receive multiple meals on each day. Meals may be picked up in the bus loop at all school locations between the hours of 10 am and 12 pm. You do not have to pick up the meals from your child’s homeschool. They can be picked up from any school. According to USDA regulations, all students must be present in order for the meals to be picked up.