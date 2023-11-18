Northampton Schools agree to contract with M.B. Kahn Construction

Northampton County Public Schools is delighted to announce the unanimous approval of an $81 million contract with M.B.Kahn Construction Company, Inc. for the renovation and construction of new facilities across our school division from the Northampton County Board of Supervisors. This significant investment marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to providing an exceptional learning environment for our students and faculty.

The approved contract encompasses a comprehensive renovation plan, including upgrades to existing infrastructure as well as the construction of new facilities designed to meet the evolving needs of our educational community. These enhancements are aimed at creating modern, innovative, and conducive learning spaces for fostering academic excellence and student collaboration.

This expansive project involves demolishing portions of approximately 43,000 square feet of the original 1954 high school building, renovating the 1978 addition, and the introduction of an additional 86,000 square feet of new construction. Upon completion, Northampton Middle School will host a dedicated classroom wing, gym, and separate cafeteria space, enhancing its autonomy while sharing an auditorium, fine arts, and elective instructional spaces with Northampton High School.

Northampton County Public Schools is thankful to the Board of Supervisors for their continued support of the school system. NCPS remains committed to delivering an exceptional educational experience, and this investment represents our commitment to creating innovative spaces conducive to academic excellence.