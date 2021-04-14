The Northampton County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation of the proposed 2022 budget for the Northampton County School System at Tuesday night’s regular meeting.

The budget was passed by the Northampton County School Board at their meeting on March 30.

In a letter to the Board, Superintendent Eddie Lawrence said “The total budget is $24,777,697 and includes a 5% raise for full time and permanent part-time positions which was mandated by the General Assembly in order to allow the County to qualify to provide an additional allowance for Teacher compensation using the Supplemental Support Payment which is designed for teacher recruitment and retention efforts.”

It also includes a $40 per month contribution toward the cost of health insurance for all eligible positions.

The budget represents a .84% increase over the adopted School Operating Fund Budget which shows up as a deficit of $159,401. Budget reductions due to a decline in enrollment and other adjustments have offset some of the expense increases. The School Board is requesting that the County to cover the deficit.

The total local contribution request is $9,029,869.

Now it’s up to the Board of Supervisors to consider the budget request from the School System as they review the entire County proposed budget in the coming weeks.

.