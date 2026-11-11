Northampton school project has more than $13 million in design errors and omissions

By Linda Cicoira

More than $13 million of the ever-rising costs for the stylish, long-awaited Northampton Middle and High School project and for renovations to the county’s aging Career and Technical Education building stemmed from builder and engineering errors, oversights, re-dos, and miscalculations.

The total construction price tag is approximately $108 million but could rise to $130 million before it’s over. The project faces a shortfall of roughly $12.5 to $20 million, prompting the Northampton County Board of Supervisors to evaluate a $30 million line of credit to cover remaining expenses and rebuild project contingencies.

The amount the County will ultimately pay has not been finalized. County and school officials will negotiate a final project cost, and some expenses associated with errors, omissions or corrective work could be absorbed by the contractor, architect or consulting engineer rather than passed on to the county.

The completion date has now been pushed back to late 2027. In July project documents obtained by the Shore Daily News, pricing was not yet available to reduce the ceiling cloud for the rigging hoist, correct a reflected ceiling error, address missing power and data monitors, add generator load center circuits, wrap perforated pipe with geotextile fabric, and resolve safety concerns with the line of sight. Plans for gas to science rooms and reconfiguring were still in the design phase.

The initial price tag, $40 million, was cited in a 2021 report by Waller, Todd, & Sadler, a Woolpert company, and covered the design, renovation, and modernization of the 35-acre Eastville campus.

In March 2024, a rainstorm moved the groundbreaking ceremony indoors to the gym. At that time, the project cost was $82 million. Skanska is the project’s construction manager. M.B. Kahn Construction is the general contractor. Thompson Consulting Engineers and Salm are also listed in the lineup.

The budget covered construction costs, design and construction management fees, permits, and furniture, fixtures, and equipment. All of this “was intended to provide a modernized facility and distinct, technologically advanced, and secure educational environments.”

Officials are also considering an additional $10.2 million renovation of the 1973-era Career and Technical Education building, which could mean a local real estate or sales tax hike. The project was originally backed by a 71% voter referendum in November 2020, which enacted a 1% local sales tax increase running through January 2040. Earlier reporting documented the November 2020 referendum approving the special school-construction sales tax.

About 615 students attend classes there. That means the initial price of $40 million would have equated to about $65,040 per student. At $100 million, the price per student rises to about $162,000. At $130 million, the price per student would be $211,380. Virginia public schools spend an average of $16,526 annually per K-12 student.

The highest unanticipated cost stemmed from a drawing that did not include the full storm shelter price of about $10.8 million. Some of the other higher unanticipated costs include: