The Northampton County School Board Thursday night voted to adopt a hybrid reopening plan for the school system this fall. Northampton students will attend classes at school two days per week and will participate in on line classes on the off days.

Northampton’s schedule will differ somewhat from Accomack’s in that the A group of students will attend classes on Mondays and Thursdays and the B group will attend classes on Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesday will be a professional development day for teachers and staff.

Superintendent Eddie Lawrence said, “ This has been a difficult process but in my heart I feel there is no safer place for our children to be than at school.” Lawrence continued, “ everyone in the school system I have talked to is excited about seeing the kids and having them back.”

Lawrence also said that while staff is making a lot of progress, but problems still come up. He said that this whole endeavor is a fluid situation and it will take a few weeks to get the system running smoothly. There will be unanticipated problems and the situation could change if more cases than anticipated occur. Lawrence said that there also will be a plan B in the event that the school system has to move back to Phase 2.

Lawrence also said that students who start the year virtually can come back and join the hybrid program students at school at any time. He also said that virtual students will be able to participate in all extra carricular activities and will be able to receive food assistance as well.

Lawrence said that surveys have been received from both staff and parents. He said the staff is overwhelmingly ready to report and most will do so. So far 287 parent surveys have been received and 44% of those responding are interested in the on line option. Lawrence said that 30% of those responding so far would be riding busses and the rest would be arranging their own transportation.

Parents are asked to respond to the school system by August 10 to determine how many students will be riding the buses.

The Board then voted unanimously to move forward with the hybrid opening plan.

