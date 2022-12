https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8JcwNJj-pWY

MORNING GOLD: By it’s very nature, I was in a stressful environment yesterday. The repeating thing I noticed was that each interaction I had with complete strangers was uplifting, encouraging, regardless whatever they were going through. On a day that I needed an extra bit of propping up for my spirit, it was there in moments that did not last more than 30 seconds. And, in return, I shared encouragement and positivity with them as we were all navigating our day’s journey.Being a light for others does not take long and it can make a big difference for everyone involved.I backed up the gold thoughts with Thomas Rhett and friends’ song Be A Light(Listen here:In a time full of war, be peaceIn a time full of doubt, just believeYeah, there ain't that much difference between you and meIn a time full of war, be peaceIn a world full of hate, be a lightWhen you do somebody wrong, make it rightDon't hide in the dark, you were born to shineIn a world full of hate, be a light(La-la-la, la, la, la, la)In a place that needs a change, make a differenceIn a time full of noise, just listen'Cause life is but a breeze, better live itIn a place that needs a change, make a differenceIn a world full of hate, be a lightWhen you do somebody wrong, make it rightOh, don't hide in the dark, you were born to shineIn a world full of hate, be a lightLa-la-la, la, la, la, la...In a race that you can't win, slow it downYeah, you only get one go around'Cause the finish line is six feet in the groundIn a race you can't win, just slow it downIn a world full of hate, be a light (oh-oh)When you do somebody wrong, make it right (make it right)Oh, don't hide in the dark, you were born to shineIn a world full of hate, be a lightYeah, it's hard to live in color, when you just see black and whiteIn a world full of hate, be a lightBig thanks to Will for filling in for me yesterday.