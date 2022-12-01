A message from the Northampton County School Board: Due to the Winter Break, the Northampton County School Board will not host a December Work Session. Instead, the school board will hold its regular School Board meeting on December 8th. Members of the public are welcome to attend and provide public comment. Closed session begins at 5:30 p.m. Public session at 6:00 pm.

The Northampton County School Board will meet for Governance Training conducted by the Virginia School Board Association on December 1, 2022, at the Central Office from 2-6 p.m. No public comments will be accepted.