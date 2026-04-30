Northampton robotics team headed to world championship in Houston

A team of students from Northampton High School is taking its talents to the global stage, as Team 1908 “ShoreBots” travels to Houston this week to compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition World Championship.

The team, representing Virginia’s Eastern Shore, will face off against more than 600 teams from around the world, including competitors from China, Turkey, Mexico, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Colombia, and across the United States.

Competition begins with practice matches Wednesday evening, followed by qualification rounds Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Each match lasts less than five minutes, with teams competing multiple times throughout the day. Match schedules will be finalized following inspections Wednesday night.

Team 1908 will compete in the Johnson Division, one of eight divisions at the championship, named in honor of NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson. A total of 75 teams will compete within the division, battling for a spot in the playoff rounds.

Following qualification matches, teams will be selected into alliances based on performance. Division playoffs begin Saturday morning, with the winning alliance advancing to the Einstein Field later that afternoon to compete for the world championship title.

Supporters can follow Team 1908’s progress through live streams scheduled throughout the week.

The ShoreBots departed the Eastern Shore Tuesday morning, crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on their way to Houston, carrying with them the support of the local community.

Team members include Brycen Joseph, Reid Travis, Grayson Brown, Tempie Stamer, Bear McCormack, Abby Zodun, and Ashley Zodun.