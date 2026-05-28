Northampton, Riverside discuss future of former Shore Memorial Hospital property in Nassawadox

Pictured: The former Shore Memorial Hospital being demolished in Nassawadox in April 2024.

Officials in Northampton County say discussions are continuing with Riverside Health System regarding the future of the former hospital property in Nassawadox, including the potential decommissioning of the site’s water tower and opportunities for future redevelopment partnerships.

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Northampton County Board of Supervisors, County Administrator Matt Spuck said he has been meeting with regional organizations and community leaders to explore partnerships that could support future economic development and infrastructure projects across the county.

Spuck told supervisors that one of his recent conversations with Riverside officials focused heavily on the former hospital property in Nassawadox and Riverside’s plans to eventually exit the water utility business connected to the site.

Spuck said he has also been working with Nassawadox town officials to determine what future uses might be appropriate for the property. Discussions have included whether Northampton County should consider taking over the water facility serving businesses in the area.

“I’ve also been working with the mayor of Nassawadox to find out what might be a suitable use or an acceptable use for that property,” Spuck said.

According to Spuck, State Sen. Bill DeSteph has indicated he would assist Northampton County in seeking funding should the county decide to pursue upgrades to the water system. However, he did note that discussions remain preliminary.

He noted the issue is complicated because several businesses currently rely on Riverside’s water infrastructure, including a dialysis center that requires uninterrupted water service.

“If they want to be out of the water business, they’re going to have to dig wells for three of the businesses that currently use their water service,” Spuck said. “One of them is a dialysis center, so it’s just a really critical use.”

Supervisors also discussed redevelopment possibilities for the former hospital property. Spuck said Riverside previously spent significant funds on demolition and site preparation, meaning the health system will likely seek a developer capable of helping recover those investments.

Spuck said the county is also exploring partnerships with Riverside and other local organizations to address workforce-related challenges, including the shortage of childcare services on the Eastern Shore.

“Right now we don’t have a lot of robust childcare offerings here, which keeps our young families from moving here,” Spuck said.

He suggested future collaboration between Northampton County, Riverside and organizations such as Eastern Shore Rural Health System could potentially support development of childcare facilities for healthcare workers and other local employees.

Riverside did not respond to a request for comment.