Northampton reviewing long-term support plan for volunteer fire departments

Northampton County officials are beginning work on a long-term plan to support volunteer fire departments, following a series of recent meetings with local fire chiefs that highlighted growing financial and operational challenges.

County Administrator Matt Spuck told Supervisors Tuesday night they met individually with each of the county’s volunteer fire chiefs to discuss concerns ranging from recruitment and funding to equipment and community support. Spuck called the meetings “informative,” and noted the significant contributions volunteer firefighters make across the county.

As part of the effort, the county is compiling detailed information from each department, including inventories of apparatus, vehicle age, mileage, and projected replacement timelines. Spuck also requested annual maintenance costs, which in some cases ranged from $30,000 to $40,000 per vehicle each year.

In addition to maintenance, departments face substantial fixed costs such as insurance, utilities, and certifications. Spuck said one potential area of near-term assistance could involve exploring whether departments could be included under a broader county insurance umbrella to reduce expenses.

The information gathered will be used to develop a proposed five-year plan outlining anticipated equipment replacement needs, ongoing maintenance costs, and baseline operating expenses across all departments.

The cost of fire equipment continues to rise significantly. A new engine recently purchased by Cape Charles was $900,000, while ladder trucks may cost as much as $3 million. Even used equipment can exceed $1 million, and required inspections and repairs can add tens of thousands of dollars.

While some discussion touched on the possibility of standardizing equipment to reduce maintenance and parts costs, Spuck cautioned that departments often rely on different manufacturers and specialized training, making standardization difficult.

Beyond financial challenges, Supervisor Dixon Leatherbury and Spuck mentioned a recurring theme among departments being a perceived lack of community appreciation. While some incentives, such as small tax relief programs, are available, Spuck hinted volunteer firefighters could be given an additional break on personal property taxes as a thank you for their service. Currently they receive $125 a year discount.

“Stay tuned,” he told those in attendance.