Northampton County’s revenues are continuing to improve.

According to Finance Director John Chandler, projected budget revenues for the fiscal year 2021 budget should increase to $25,961,786, up 2.1% from last year, and 16.67% since 2016.

Local, state and federal incomes are all projected to increase. The only category of county revenue that’s expected to decrease is the non-revenue category, which is essentially the County’s investments. According to Chandler, the County re-structured its investments and then interest rates fell from 2.5% to 1.7%, which caused the decrease in revenue from $1.7 million to $1.4 million.

Chandler said there shouldn’t be any need to increase taxes in the upcoming budget.

