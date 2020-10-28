Pictured: ANPDC’s Bobbie Jo Wert speaking at Tuesday’s meeting of the Northampton Board of Supervisors.

Northampton County residents are encouraged to participate in two sewage programs being conducted by the Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission.

The first is a free pump out program for all Northampton County residences who earn low to modern income. The program will pay for the pump out of your sewage system entirely and is also available to low to moderate income households in Accomack County. This program is only for houses occupied by homeowners and not investment properties.

The second program is for residents who live on the bayside between Kings Creek near Cape Charles and Mattawoman Creek near Machipongo. This program will provide either full or partial assistance based on income for the full replacement of a septic system. This program is good for either homeowners or investment properties and second homes in the specified geographical area.

“We need applicants,” said Bobbie Jo Wert with the Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission at the Tuesday night work session of the Northampton County Board of Supervisors. The funds are available through a grant through the Federal government and if not used by the end of the year, they will have to be returned.

Anyone interested in learning more about the program can call the ANPDC office at 757-787-2800.

