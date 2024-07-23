Northampton resident convicted of attempted murder

By Linda Cicoira

A Cape Charles area man was convicted Monday in Northampton Circuit Court of the attempted first-degree murder of his wife and related charges stemming from incidents that occurred in August of 2023.

Thirty-nine-year-old Joel E. Guerra, also known as Joel Antonio Guerra, of Hungars Beach Road, pleaded guilty to felony counts of attempted murder, use of a firearm in a felony, maliciously shooting in an occupied building, and misdemeanor counts of brandishing a gun, reckless handling of a firearm, and destruction of property.

A count of abduction was not prosecuted as part of a plea agreement with Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton. A long-form presentence report was ordered. Sentencing was set for December. Active time will be within the guidelines determined by the report.

Police were called to the Guerra home for a domestic disturbance with weapons. The victim, Michele Guerra, told authorities the defendant beat her, held a gun to her head, and fired a weapon several times in the home. One bullet hit her cell phone after going through a bed pillow.