Northampton resident convicted of attempted murder

July 23, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Northampton Courthouse

By Linda Cicoira

A Cape Charles area man was convicted Monday in Northampton Circuit Court of the attempted first-degree murder of his wife and related charges stemming from incidents that occurred in August of 2023.

Thirty-nine-year-old Joel E. Guerra, also known as Joel Antonio Guerra, of Hungars Beach Road, pleaded guilty to felony counts of attempted murder, use of a firearm in a felony, maliciously shooting in an occupied building, and misdemeanor counts of brandishing a gun, reckless handling of a firearm, and destruction of property.

A count of abduction was not prosecuted as part of a plea agreement with Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton. A long-form presentence report was ordered. Sentencing was set for December. Active time will be within the guidelines determined by the report.

Police were called to the Guerra home for a domestic disturbance with weapons. The victim, Michele Guerra, told authorities the defendant beat her, held a gun to her head, and fired a weapon several times in the home. One bullet hit her cell phone after going through a bed pillow.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

July 23, 2024, 6:45 am
Overcast clouds
WSW
Overcast clouds
75°F
9 mph
Apparent: 77°F
Pressure: 1016 mb
Humidity: 92%
Winds: 9 mph WSW
Windgusts: 27 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 5:59 am
Sunset: 8:18 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber