The only metric that increased in Thursday morning’s COVID-19 report from the Virginia Department of Health for the Eastern Shore was two additional COVID-19 test positives in Northampton County. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 58 tests for a test positive rate of 3.4%.

As of Thursday morning, Accomack County has given 9,922 individuals the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and 5,686 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 4,753 have received shot one and 2,919 have been given both.

Virginia reported 944 additional COVID-19 test positives with 615 additional probable cases.

Four additional deaths were reported statewide Thursday morning.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 23,427 tests for a test positive rate of 4%.

.