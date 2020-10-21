Northampton County reported one additional COVID-19 test positive on Wednesday morning. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 37 tests for a test positive rate of 2.7%.
Virginia reported 785 additional test positives with 233 additional probable cases.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by seven statewide to 695.
30 new COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide.
The Virginia Department of Health processed 19,796 tests for a test positive rate of 3.9%.
.