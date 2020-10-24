Northampton County reported one new COVID-19 test positive Saturday morning. All other local COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 40 tests for a test positive rate of 2.5%.

Virginia reported 839 additional COVID-19 test positives with 249 new probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by six to 696 statewide.

35 new COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with four additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 16,956 tests for a test positive rate of 4.9%.

