Northampton County reported one additional COVID-19 case in Saturday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, bringing the county’s total case count to 274. All other Eastern Shore metrics remained unchanged.

The Eastern Shore Health District reported 27 processed tests in Saturday’s report for a test positive rate of 3.7%.

The Virginia Department of Health has reported 12 total cases in the past two weeks within the Eastern Shore Health District.

Virginia reported 868 new confirmed cases in a day that saw nearly 20,000 tests processed, bringing the state’s total case count to 66,963. The state reported 17 fewer probable COVID-19 cases, for a new total of 2,819.

31 new confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations were added in Virginia, for a new overall total of 6,632, with one additional probable COVID-19 hospitalization for an overall total of 44. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports a mixed bag on current hospitalizations, with confirmed up 27 to 655 but pending test result down 13 to 365.

Virginia added four additional COVID-19 deaths, for a new overall total off 1,857.

Virginia processed 17,627 tests in Saturday’s numbers, for a test positive rate of 4.9%.

