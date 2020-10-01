Northampton County reported its first COVID-19 test positive since September September 18 and its second since August 29. All other Eastern Shore COVID-19 metrics were unmoved. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 108 tests in Thursday’s report for a test positive rate of 0.9%.

Virginia reported 376 additional confirmed COVID-19 test positives Thursday morning with 74 additional probable cases. This increase is the second lowest daily increase since April 16. Virginia reported one fewer overall case on Sunday, September 28.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by seven to 587 statewide. Virginia has more than 3,600 available hospital beds for potential COVID-19 patients.

20 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide by the Virginia Department of Health, officially passing the 3,000 mark.

Virginia processed 24,248 tests for a test positive rate of 1.55%.

.