Northampton County showed one fewer COVID-19 test positive and hospitalization in Friday’s update from the Virginia Department of Health, while Accomack was attributed an additional COVID-19 hospitalization and four additional COVID-19 test positives. Deaths were unchanged for both counties.

Virginia reported 1,820 additional COVID-19 test positives in Friday’s report with 57 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 19 to 1,486 statewide.

Seven additional deaths were reported statewide Friday morning with six additional probable deaths.

