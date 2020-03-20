Attention Voters in the May Town Elections in Cape Charles and Exmore:

The Northampton County Administration Building will be closed to visitors for the near future. However, at this time we are still continuing absentee voting for the May Town Elections in Cape Charles and Exmore. Voters are being strongly encouraged to choose one of the two voting choices to cast a ballot for the May Town Elections. At this time, we are planning to have the polls open in Cape Charles and Exmore on Election Day, May 5, 2020. Please keep up with the news as things may change.

Option 1: Vote At Home

We are encouraging all voters to “Vote At Home” for the May 5th Town Elections. Voters may request an absentee ballot online through the Virginia Department of Elections at:

https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation

All voters may use code 2A or “disability or illness” as the reason for requesting an absentee ballot if they do not have another qualifying reason.

Voters may also register to vote or update their voter registration information online at the same website.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28th. We encourage voters to request a ballot as soon as possible to allow for mail delivery.

Option 2: In Person Absentee Voting in your Town

For the well being and convenience to the voters of Cape Charles and Exmore, the Voter Registration Office will be creating satellite voting centers in each town.

Starting Monday, March 23, and ending Thursday, April 30, the hours and location for each town are as follows:

Cape Charles: Mondays and Wednesdays from 11am to 1 pm at the Gazebo in Central Park at the corner of Plum and Monroe.

Exmore: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11am to 1pm at the Exmore Town Park, 3386 Main St.

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

Bring your own pen, either blue or black.

Please respect others by not crowding.

Please do not bring a dog, and if you must, please use a leash.

Have your photo ID ready.

Please check our website for updates and more information. https://www.co.northampton.va.us/government/departments_elected_offices/voter_registration_and_elections

The deadline to register to vote for the May 5th General Election is Monday, April 13th.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28th. We encourage voters to request a ballot as soon as possible to allow for mail delivery.