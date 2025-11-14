Northampton Registrar releases official vote totals

Northampton voter registrar Terry Flynn released the final official voting totals in last week’s election Thursday. It was a Democratic sweep in Northampton for all state related seats.

In the governor’s race, Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Winsome Earle-Sears across most precincts. Spanberger earned a combined total 2,833 votes countywide, compared to Sears’ 2,469.

For lieutenant governor, Democrat Ghazala Hashmi defeated John Reid County wide — collecting 2,899 votes to Hashmi’s 2,583.

In the attorney general contest, incumbent Jason Miyares, the Republican, fell in the closest of the three statewide contests, taking only 2,648 votes over Democrat Jay Jones, who received 2,798.

Turning to the House of Delegates 100th District, Republican Rob Bloxom Jr. was re-elected, defeating Democrat Liz Richardson. However, in Northampton Bloxom collected 2,608 votes to Richardson’s 2,906.

In local contests, Jill Goodman Bieri won unopposed re-election as School Board Member At-Large.

For the Board of Supervisors, two incumbents and one newcomer won unopposed elections.

D. Jon Dempster winning District 1,

Ernest L. Smith Jr . taking District 2,

taking District 2, and Oliver H. Bennett leading in District 3.

In the School Board district races, Elizabeth “Liz” Jones carried District 1, Wayne Bell Jr. won District 2, and Betty Ann Borden secured District 3.

Countywide, more than 5,500 ballots were cast out of roughly 10,000 registered voters, for an average turnout of about 56 percent — a strong showing for an off-year election.

All results remain unofficial until certified by the Virginia Department of Elections.