Northampton County is ready to take action on Short Term Rental regulations.

According to Supervisor Dixon Leatherbury at Tuesday night’s regularly monthly board meeting, the hold up on the proposal was waiting to see if the General Assembly took any action on the matter at the State level.

However, no bills were passed. Leatherbury said while they were not prepared to discuss the proposals last night, they would be ready to take action at June’s regular meeting.

