Northampton passes resolution opposing collective bargaining legislation, urges governor to reject bills

The Northampton Board of Supervisors formally voiced opposition to proposed state legislation that would expand collective bargaining rights for public employees, approving a resolution urging the governor not to sign the bills into law.

The legislation, House Bill 1263 and Senate Bill 378, has passed both chambers of the General Assembly and is currently awaiting action from the governor. If enacted, the measures would repeal the longstanding prohibition on collective bargaining for public employees and establish a statewide framework governing labor negotiations.

According to County Administrator Matt Spuck, the legislation would create a public employee relations board responsible for defining bargaining units and overseeing the process. It would also require localities to engage in good-faith negotiations with unions on wages, hours, and working conditions. The framework would apply statewide, with no option for local governments to opt out.

Spuck raised several concerns during discussion, including what he described as a loss of local control over employment policies. He also cited the potential for increased administrative demands, noting that the county already manages multiple human resources systems across departments such as emergency communications, constitutional offices, the sheriff’s office, social services, and broadband.

“This would be even more that we would have to put onto our HR department,” he told Supervisors, describing the proposal as an added burden.

Financial uncertainty was also highlighted as a key issue. Spuck questioned how cost-of-living adjustments would be handled under a statewide system and whether local governments, particularly in rural areas like the Eastern Shore, would be able to sustain potential increases in labor costs.

Additional concerns included the need to administer union elections, negotiate with multiple bargaining units, and manage expanded grievance processes.

Following discussion, the board approved a resolution unanimously.