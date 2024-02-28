Northampton passes County audit

February 28, 2024
Northampton County

Northampton County once again passed its audit.

Jay Sanudo with Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates gave a brief presentation on the audit at Tuesday night’s Work Session in Eastville.

According to Sanudo, in the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2023, Northampton’s undesignated fund balance had increased by $12 million. Overall revenues have increased by $7.4 million to $50.7 million and expenses had decreased by 5.7 million to $50 million. He credited increases in General Property taxes and interest income for the additional revenues.

The County received an “unmodified” opinion, which is the best opinion that can be received for financial statements.

Sanudo concluded by praising the County’s Finance Department. “Out of the 15 counties I work with, this is my favorite. The Finance Department is great.”

The full audit report can be seen here.

