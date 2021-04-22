The Eastern Shore reported one additional overall COVID-19 test positive Thursday morning. Northampton reported two additional, but Accomack’s test positive count was revised downward by one. The Eastern Shore processed 70 tests for a test positive rate of 2.8%.

In the vaccination report, Northampton County has officially given half its population one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 5,997 or 50.4% receiving the first shot. 4,673 have been fully vaccinated which is 39.3%. In Accomack, 12,421 have received the first shot(38% of the population) and 9,622 have been given both(29.4%).

Virginia reported 801 additional COVID-19 test positives with 572 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 30 to 949 statewide.

10 additional deaths were reported statewide with three additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 22,983 tests for a test positive rate of 3.4%.

.