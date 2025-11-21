Northampton moves forward with digital manufacturing training program at former Middle School

Northampton County supervisors on Wednesday unanimously approved a lease agreement allowing a digital manufacturing and 3D-printing training center to operate inside the former media center at the county’s Community Center, the former Middle School. The space, once known simply as the library, will be repurposed into a hands-on technology lab aimed at preparing local students and young adults for high-skill, high-wage careers.

Patrick Coady of Machipongo and Joe Betit of Bobtown gave the presentation about the plan, noting that the initiative has been in development for more than two years and represents a major effort to expand local workforce training in advanced manufacturing. The project is being led by Eastern Shore Foundation Inc., a small nonprofit separate from the Eastern Shore Community Foundation.

Coady told Supervisors that the group secured a $197,000 member-item grant to launch the digital manufacturing and 3D-printing program. The goal, he said, is to build a talent pipeline that begins with middle-school students and extends through young adulthood, equipping them with certifications and skills that translate directly into living-wage jobs.

He emphasized the long-term economic importance of building a qualified local workforce. “We have the land and we mostly have the utilities,” he said. “If we’re going to have decent industry and employment on the Shore, we need the workforce.” He cited national concern about shortages in technical and trades-based careers, saying the Shore must prepare its next generation to fill those gaps.

Joe Betit, a retired engineer and former Old Dominion University instructor who co-founded the program, described the training center as a way to stop the long-standing trend of young people leaving the Shore to find skilled employment. Beatty said his company and its students have already completed real-world projects—mapping Burton’s Bay for VIMS, surveying shoreline areas, and fabricating custom parts for local businesses—demonstrating the practical value of digital manufacturing.

Several students attended the meeting, including 16-year-old Caleb Dail of Cape Charles, who shared his experience learning 3D printing through the group’s drone and technology club. Dail now owns two printers, sells custom products at local markets, and has produced parts for a prototype helicopter and for sailboats. He told supervisors he hopes to work as an instructor once the center opens. “I am excited about the possibilities,” he said, urging the board to approve the lease.

Supervisors asked about student participation, scheduling, and coordination with Northampton County Public Schools. Coady and Beatty said they have been in contact with the school system’s career and technical education staff and expect to collaborate once the center is operational. The facility will offer instruction during and outside school hours, with additional access for independent project work and certification courses.

Supervisors expressed support for the effort, with several noting its alignment with local economic development needs and the availability of unused public space at the Community Center. After closing the public hearing, the board voted unanimously to approve the lease.

The training center is expected to open after the county finalizes lease terms with the nonprofit.