Northampton mends fence ordinance

On Wednesday night, the Northampton County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance tightening the rules surrounding barbed-wire and razor-wire fencing, limiting its use to facilities requiring heightened security and clarifying how the county handles existing non-conforming fences.

Under the revised ordinance, barbed-wire and razor-wire fencing may only be constructed for governmental, industrial, or commercial security purposes. These fences will be allowed by right within industrial and commercial zoning districts. Businesses located within the county’s Business District, described as a softer commercial zone, will still be required to obtain a special use permit before installing any barbed-wire or razor-wire fencing.

Planning staff emphasized that the rule does not affect agricultural use of barbed wire for livestock containment or crop protection, which was already permitted under county code. Governmental facilities such as the Eastern Shore Regional Jail may also construct enhanced-security fencing should the need arise, though officials noted such cases are expected to be rare.

The Board opened a public hearing, during which Jamesville resident Janet Reese raised concerns about visibility and road safety around residential front-yard fencing. Reese noted that while the ordinance allows four-foot fences in front yards, both VDOT and AASHTO visibility standards limit fencing to three feet within required sight-distance triangles. She urged supervisors to add clarifying language to prevent conflicts between county rules and state traffic-safety requirements.

County Attorney Ellen Bowyer responded that the existing zoning code already prohibits fences that obstruct visibility at intersections or driveways, and he stated the ordinance remains consistent with those provisions. Bowyer also clarified current fences will be treated as legal non-conforming structures and may remain until more than 10 percent of the fence requires replacement. At that point, the property owner would need to bring the fence into full compliance with the new rules.

Following discussion, the Board unanimously adopted the ordinance.