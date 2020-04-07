According to Sheriff David L. Doughty, Jr., the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 4:55pm on March 30, 2020 to respond to the Budget Inn in Nassawadox. The caller reported that he had been robbed the night before and was having chest pains. When Deputies arrived the victim was being treated by EMS and refused to speak to Deputies about the incident. The victim was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and was later released. Later that evening, Deputies returned to speak to the victim and again were told to leave. On March 31, 2020, after speaking to witnesses Deputies once again made contact with the victim and were advised what occurred regarding the robbery. On March 31, 2020, warrants were obtained on Royston Earnest Clavier, 29 of Townsend for Robbery, Strangulation, and Assault and Battery.

On April 2, 2020, the victim was again admitted to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Peninsula Regional Medical Center. On April 3, 2020 at approximately 9pm information regarding the death of the victim was received from the Medical Examiners Office in Baltimore. The Baltimore Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy to try and determine the cause of death and whether the events of the robbery played a factor into the death.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the location of Royston Earnest Clavier is asked to contact the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 678-0458.

