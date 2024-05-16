Northampton limits office hours for Zoning Office due to limited staff

May 16, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Northampton County

Northampton County has modified the hours of the Planning Office due to limited staff.

According to an announcement on their website, beginning May 8, zoning staff will be available to assist the public Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays but staff will not be available on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

However, Building Staff will be available to assist the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

County Administrator Charlie Kolakowski said this was just a temporary situation.

YMCA Summer Day Camps

.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

May 16, 2024, 5:38 am
Few clouds
NNW
Few clouds
60°F
13 mph
Apparent: 60°F
Pressure: 1006 mb
Humidity: 93%
Winds: 13 mph NNW
Windgusts: 27 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 5:52 am
Sunset: 8:06 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber