Northampton limits office hours for Zoning Office due to limited staff

Northampton County has modified the hours of the Planning Office due to limited staff.

According to an announcement on their website, beginning May 8, zoning staff will be available to assist the public Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays but staff will not be available on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

However, Building Staff will be available to assist the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

County Administrator Charlie Kolakowski said this was just a temporary situation.

