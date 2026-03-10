Northampton indictments handed down Monday

By Linda Cicoira

A Northampton grand jury indicted a Cape Charles-area woman Monday on a charge of malicious wounding for allegedly attacking her children’s father with a reciprocating saw, along with related charges stemming from an incident on Sept. 26.

Twenty-nine-year-old Gabbryella Nikkitha Childs, of Fairview Road, is accused in court documents of using a Sawzall, a powerful handheld electric saw, to stab Mark Henry Jr. multiple times in the chest and stomach area. She was also charged with misdemeanor assault and battery of a family member and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors who allegedly witnessed the incident following a verbal dispute and shoving between the parties.

The file further stated that Henry’s wounds “are likely to leave permanent scars.” The man told an officer, “It hit me so hard it bent the blade.”

In another case, 26-year-old Douglas Michael Moore, of Forest Lane in Cape Charles, was indicted on a charge of rape stemming from an incident on Dec. 6, 2025. Moore is accused of entering a woman’s bedroom and committing the offense “through the use of the victim’s mental incapacity or physical helplessness.”

Forty-year-old Shamar Beverly, of Rochester, N.Y., was indicted on a charge of failing to appear in court on Dec. 4 on a felony offense.

Twenty-one-year-old Inaya I. Finney, of Accomac, was indicted on an Aug. 25, 2025, charge of destruction of property belonging to R.H. Peoples III and valued at $1,000 or more.

Twenty-six-year-old Marvielon Lavon Holt Jr., of Exmore, was indicted on a charge of stealing a firearm belonging to Mokell Moses on Aug. 19, 2025.

Fifty-one-year-old Rebecca June Parks, of Exmore, was indicted on a charge of possessing cocaine on July 15, 2025.

Twenty-seven-year-old Kwalon Kelley, of Exmore, was indicted on charges of being a prisoner who destroyed a fire protection system at the Eastern Shore Regional Jail and destruction of property valued at more than $1,000 on Sept. 28, 2025.

Forty-four-year-old Lashaunda Tawana Finney, of Newport News, was indicted on a charge of possessing cocaine on July 28, 2020. She was arrested on Nov. 28, 2024.

Forty-seven-year-old Shauntea Arnez Giddens, of Franktown, was indicted on charges of possessing cocaine in November 2024, as well as eluding police and grand larceny of a motor vehicle in November 2025. Misdemeanor charges include driving on a suspended license and fleeing from police.

Forty-eight-year-old Nehshawae Nicole James, of Melfa, was indicted on charges of grand larceny and illegally obtaining a credit card number on Oct. 7, 2025.

Jynell Lekita Williams, also known as Hershinna Fryar, of Washington, D.C., was indicted on a charge of uttering on Dec. 12, 2025. She was also charged with the misdemeanor offense of giving a false identity to a law enforcement officer.