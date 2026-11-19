A proposal to allow more housing around Northampton County’s towns will go to the Board of Supervisors with a recommendation for denial, after town officials and residents questioned whether it would deliver homes local workers can afford.

The Planning Commission voted to recommend rejecting the Town Edge housing amendment following a public hearing dominated by concerns about drinking water, public services and development outside existing towns.

The Board of Supervisors will make the final decision.

The proposed amendment, Ordinance 2026-01, would allow higher-density residential development in designated areas around incorporated towns. It is intended, in part, to address a shortage of affordable and workforce housing.

But opponents questioned how much relief it would provide. A packed house spoke at length during public comment at Tuesday night’s November Planning Commission meeting. Speakers argued that qualifying developments would reserve 15 percent of units for housing meeting affordability requirements, while the remaining 85 percent could sell at market rates.

Several town representatives urged the county to steer investment toward existing communities, vacant properties and areas already served by utilities.

Eastville Mayor Eleanor Gordon pointed to undeveloped lots in existing subdivisions and questioned whether population projections justified additional density. She said the town has no plans to extend water service beyond its boundaries or make existing customers pay for improvements needed to serve new development.

Outgoing Nassawadox Mayor Nancy Stith said the town supports homes that local residents and workers can afford, but wants development considered within town boundaries first.

“We’re not against housing. We want homes that people who live and work here can afford, and we want investment in our towns,” the representative said.

Exmore Town Manager Pam Ward raised concerns about municipal services, emergency response and costs. She reported there was a fire at the town office this week, but Painter fire company responded, as opposed to Exmore, which is just down the street.

Cape Charles Vice Mayor Andy Bucholz was the lone town representative to support the proposal.

For residents who spoke about groundwater, the central question was whether the Shore’s freshwater supply could support more demand. Speakers warned that additional development could increase pressure on aquifers already facing concerns about saltwater intrusion.

Others questioned the potential effects on schools, property taxes and the environment.

Donna Boss challenged the studies supporting increased density and questioned whether the affordability provisions would put homes within reach of local buyers.

Jesse Burdett, representing the Young Democrats of the Eastern Shore, argued that the proposal could encourage sprawling subdivisions while doing too little for teachers, healthcare workers, tradespeople and younger residents.

“Young people do not stay on the Shore to watch greedy developers pave over paradise,” Burdett said.

Real estate broker Randy Holly emphasized the difficulty local families face finding affordable homes and urged officials to pursue options that would expand homeownership.

Commissioners acknowledged that housing remains a problem, even as they recommended rejecting this proposal.

Commissioner Charlie Kolakowski, who was the Northampton County Administrator when the proposal was crafted and is now the Mayor of Cheriton and a Planning Commissioner, made the motion.

“The feedback we have received from four has been decidedly against the proposal,” he said, referring to the towns consulted during the process.

He called for closer cooperation between the county and municipalities to identify redevelopment opportunities and properties already served by public utilities.

“I think there is a need for housing in the county, for affordable and also workforce,” he said.

The former hospital property in Nassawadox was among the locations mentioned as a possible site for affordable and workforce housing.

Kolakowski also questioned whether one approach could meet the different needs of all the county’s towns.

The vote to deny approval passed 4-2. Chairwoman Janet Sturgis and Commissioner J.T. Holland were the two no votes.

The vote leaves Supervisors to decide whether to approve the amendment. Commissioners urged continued work on housing alternatives despite their recommendation for denial.