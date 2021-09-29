Julius Galpao

Students of the month

Northampton High School has resumed naming it’s best of the best students and teachers of the month. Each month, students and teachers who go above and beyond the call of duty are identified by the faculty and student body at Northampton.

This month, Julius Galpao, Math Teacher and Department Head, was recently selected by the students as the Northampton High School Teacher of the Month for September.

September’s students of the month were Mason Carpenter, Rafael Leon Lopez, Kassady Blackenship, Connor Lewis, Destiny Carrington and Delenthia Bris.

