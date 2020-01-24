The Northampton Historic Preservation Society (NHPS) is pleased to announce that The Cabell Foundation has awarded a one-to-one $50,000 challenge grant to support the restoration and preservation of the 1907 jail building on the Northampton County Court Green in Eastville, Virginia. The Society plans to use the 1907 Jail as a museum to recognize the history of all the jails that once stood on the historic court green.

This project will complete a five-building combination of exhibits and buildings reflecting Northampton County governance over the past three hundred years. With the restoration of the 1907 Jail, the Northampton County Historic Court Green is certain to be one of the most intact and restored court greens in the country.

Learn more about the project and how you can help at the NHPS website: www. northamptonhistoricpreservatio nsociety.com .

