Mr. Melvin Burton, longtime employee of NHS and Northampton County Public Schools will be honored at halftime of the October 11, 2021 football game against West Point High School.

Northampton High School has created the NHS “Melvin Burton” Service Award to honor those individuals that support the Northampton High School Yellow Jackets.

Mr. Burton has been employed by NCPS for 40 years. He served 34 years as a bus driver, 22 years as a custodian including 14 as the head custodian at Northampton High School. Those who know Mr. Burton know of his outgoing personality, always smiling, and dependable. He supports and uplifts those around him and is always willing to answer the call for Northampton High School. Mr. Burton is a true Yellow Jacket!

Meanwhile, Mr. Mike Myers, Principal of Northampton High School will Sleep on the Roof on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Mr. Myers challenged the NHS Varsity Football team on Friday. He told the team if they won against undefeated Middlesex High School that he would sleep on the roof. Northampton beat Middlesex 49-14 Friday night.

