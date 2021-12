Mrs. Maria Bell

Northampton High School named Mrs. Maria Bell as Teacher of the Month for December. Bell is the head of the Special Education Department at Northampton and is a 21 year veteran teacher at the facility.

Northampton Students of the Month are (L to R) Virginia Brown, Ortavia Rogers, VAshti Holmes, Desmond Tyreese Wessells, Hannah Locklear, James Applegate, Lucy Lusk, Not Pictured: Pedro Mateo Sanchez.

