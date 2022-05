Pictured from left to right: Eraiza Gonzalez Robiero, Vannesa Mateo, Jailyn Mathews, Elijah McNeal, Edith Gaspar, Christopher Harmon, NaQuwan Beckett, Jayden Jenkins

Not Pictured: Jacqueline Santos, KyAsia Nottingham Coach John Edney

Northampton High School announces its Students and Teacher of the Month for April.

The Students of the Month are Eraiza Gonzalez Robiero, Vanessa Mateo, Jaylin Mathews, Elijah McNeal, Edith Gaspar, Christopher Harmon, NaQuan Beckett, Jayden Jenkins, Jacqueline Santos and KyAsia Nottingham.

The Northampton High School Teacher of the Month for April is Coach John Edney (PE & Driver’s Ed Teacher, Athletic Director, and Head Football Coach).

