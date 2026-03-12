Northampton hears update on Northampton school renovation

Northampton County officials received an update on the ongoing modernization project at the county’s middle and high school campus, with construction continuing across multiple areas of the site and the overall project timeline shifting slightly.

Project Manager Dane Seagle reported that work is progressing on several fronts, including erosion control measures, installation of geothermal lines, construction of drainage systems along Courthouse Road, and continued interior work inside the new school additions. Crews have also completed underground plumbing and electrical installation for the new kitchen and are continuing mechanical, electrical, and sprinkler system installation throughout the building.

Roofing work is also advancing. Flat roofs on portions of the building have been completed, while installation of standing-seam metal roofing on curved barrel roofs for areas such as the gym and auditorium is underway.

Construction of the new pump house, which supports the campus geothermal system, has progressed quickly. The slab foundation and walls are complete, and roofing has already been installed.

Seagle reported the overall project budget remains unchanged at approximately $91.18 million. Through a direct purchasing strategy that allows the school system to buy certain materials without contractor markups and taxes, the project has realized nearly $678,000 in savings so far, with additional savings expected.

As of January 2026, total project expenditures stood at about $42.3 million.

The construction schedule has been extended by 92 days following approval by the project’s enhancement committee. The adjustment moves the projected completion date from May 2027 to August 2027.

Phase One of the project, which includes several new building areas, is now expected to reach substantial completion in July 2026.

Board Chairman Dixon Leatherbury raised concerns that the revised timeline places final completion close to the start of the 2027–28 school year. Seagle responded they are working closely with school administrators to ensure the building will be ready for occupancy at substantial completion, with only minor punch-list work remaining afterward.

He also noted that by the final stages of the project, most construction will be finished, with work largely limited to an additional wing connected to the high school.

A related waterline project tied to the modernization effort has already been completed. The project came in under budget at about $714,000 after originally being estimated at $700,000 and later adjusted to $825,000.

Construction teams continue interior framing, drywall installation, mechanical work, and insulation across the campus as the large-scale modernization effort moves forward.