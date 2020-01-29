Pictured: Berkley Group’s Darren Coffey presenting to the Northampton County Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission.

The Northampton Board of Supervisors and Northampton Planning Commission heard an update from representatives of the Berkley Group Tuesday night on the update of the Comprehensive Plan. Darren Coffey and Kelly Davis presented the update to the combined boards.

So far, the group has utilized workshops, topic focus workshops, phone interviews and surveys to gather community input. A lack of community input was a common complaint of the last attempt to update the Comprehensive Plan. Coffey said community involvement has been good, and that minority input has been a key part of what’s been received so far.

From the community input, the top five things the respondents said Northampton should focus on moving forward are improving public education, encouraging economic development and job growth, promoting affordable housing opportunities, providing emergency healthcare and providing recreation activities for youth and young families.

“So far, we haven’t felt like there is a ‘no growth attitude’ in Northampton County,” said Coffey. “A common thread from everyone we’ve talked to, whether its watermen, farmers, realtors, environmentalists, is everyone is thinking about the Eastern Shore.”

A discussion ensued about how to change the County’s reputation for being unfriendly to businesses. Coffey commented there are some things beyond the County’s control, which might be handed down from the federal or state government, but said a strong theme he had heard from the community input was a demand to streamline zoning and permitting, and perhaps allowing more uses by right rather than requiring a special use permit.

The Berkley Group gathered community outreach observations for several areas including economic development, community character, transportation, housing and neighborhoods, environment and resiliency, transportation, community facilities and services, and finally culture and heritage.

The presentation was a draft of input gathered so far, and the group will continue to gather community input and continue to revise and work towards the final product.

