Northampton Grand Jury issues indictments

By Linda Cicoira

A Cape Charles man was indicted Monday by a Northampton Grand Jury on a count of attempted first-degree murder of his wife and other related charges.

Thirty-nine-year-old Joel E. Guerra, also known as Joel Antonio Guerra, of Hungars Beach Road was also indicted on counts of abduction, use of a firearm in a felony, and shooting in an occupied building. The incidents occurred on Aug. 30.

According to court documents, police were called to the Guerra home for a domestic disturbance with weapons. The victim, Michele Guerra told authorities he beat her, held a gun to her head, and fired a weapon several times in the home. One bullet hit her cell phone after going through a bed pillow.

The defendant surrendered when police arrived at the scene. He is being held in the Eastern Shore Regional Jail. A trial date has not been set.

In another case, 62-year-old Melvin Andrew Benton Jr., of Cape Charles, was indicted on a count of receiving or aiding in the concealment of a firearm on Dec. 9, 2022. A trial was set for Dec. 18.

Forty-nine-year-old Mathew Lawrence Biondo, of Machipongo, was indicted on a count of being a violent felon in possession of a weapon on July 28.

Thirty-two-year-old Tyrell Lemar Matthews, of Parksley, was indicted on counts of theft, fraud, and conspiracy to commit credit card fraud. The incidents occurred on April 29.

Twenty-two-year-old Persell LaFreddie Beckett, of Exmore, was indicted on a Sept. 23 count of grand theft auto.

Jaya Ariel Devine, of Camden, N.J., was indicted on an Aug. 30 count of grand theft auto.

Ethan Patrick Fox, of Lancaster, Pa., was indicted on an Aug. 7 count of eluding police.

Thirty-eight-year-old Antonio Rayshawn Hines, of Birdsnest, was indicted on counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, and use of a firearm in a felony. The incidents occurred on Aug. 29.

Stuart Clarke Karageorge, of Eastville, was indicted. on a count of eluding police on June 2.

Tricia Janelle Lee, of Birdsnest, was indicted on a count of hit-and-run in connection with a Sept. 25 incident.