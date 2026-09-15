Northampton Grand Jury indicts man for premeditated murder

By Linda Cicoira

A Northampton Grand Jury indicted a Cape Charles area man Monday on counts of murder and robbery that apparently occurred at the scene of an alleged drug deal in January 2025.

The accused, 21-year-old Levontay Jumarion Johnson, of Seaside Road, was shot in the chest during the encounter. The murder victim was 22-year-old Vantrell Ce’quez Williams, of Harwood Street in Richmond. Williams died from a gunshot wound to the head. Previously indicted in the case was 23-year-old Zahkye LeeJuan Gresham, of Bluebird Road in Cape Charles.

Johnson recovered from his injuries. Indictments for premeditated murder in the commission of a robbery, conspiracy to commit premeditated murder in a robbery, robbery, use of a firearm in a murder, shoot another during a felony, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and use of a firearm while attempting to sell the drug were handed down against him.

Gresham was indicted on counts of being a principal in the second-degree in a first-degree murder, conspiring to murder in commission of a robbery, robbery, selling cocaine, use of a gun while distributing the drug, and displaying a gun in a threatening manner while committing or attempting to commit murder.

According to court records, Williams was with two women when he arrived on Jan. 9, 2025, at the intersection of Pauline Street and Seaside Road in Northampton, where he was supposed to meet Johnson and Gresham. They were waiting in another car when the three arrived. The women stayed in Williams’ car.

Johnson had been driving the Impala. Gresham was in the front passenger seat. Williams got in the back seat, the file stated. Moments later, the women heard two gunshots and saw Williams slump over in the back seat of the Impala.

They were driving away when Johnson and Gresham were fleeing on foot up Seaside Road. The women went back and tried to help Williams. They had gotten him out of the car. Then they saw Johnson and Gresham running back. Johnson and Gresham got in the Impala and drove away.

Neither of the women could identify the suspects. They told authorities that Williams did not mention who they were going to meet. One identified a jacket, which Gresham was later allegedly wearing at the Shore Stop in Nassawadox. The suspects abandoned the Impala behind Johnson’s brother’s house in Machipongo. The brother took them to the convenience store where police and EMS arrived.

Court records stated that the bullet recovered from Williams was later found to have been shot from a pistol recovered from the area where the suspects ran on foot.

Text messages from Williams’s cellphone indicated, “Williams was going to the Eastern Shore to meet Gresham and sell him a bottle of promethazine with codeine,” known as “lean.” Promethazine is used to treat allergy symptoms, prevent motion sickness, control nausea and vomiting, and provide sedation before or after surgery.

“It was also indicated (in texts) that Williams and Gresham had prior dealings, and that Williams had sold this to Gresham before. There also appeared to be a previous dispute about payment between the two,” the court record stated.

Authorities found “a digital scale, a plastic bag containing white powder chunks, and 32 additional bags of white powder chunks” in a backpack in the Impala. The materials were later determined to be cocaine.

In another case, 26-year-old Brasuan Zykee Davis, with addresses on Virginia Avenue in Exmore, and Reedy Cove in Berlin, Md., was indicted on a count of unlawfully shooting at a dwelling occupied by one or more people on May 8, 2026. The defendant, who flagged down an officer who came to investigate, said a car drove by him at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Elm Street at a high rate of speed and fired multiple shots in his direction. Court records state Davis said he shot back in self-defense.

After an investigation, it was determined that a window in a neighboring home was hit by a projectile that came from Davis’ gun. Davis told a magistrate that he spoke to the homeowners, explained what happened, and has agreed to pay for the damages.

Twenty-nine-year-old Javonte A. Washington, of Westfield Avenue in Exmore, was indicted on a second offense of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a portion of an oxycodone pill, and possession of the drug while carrying the gun. The felony offenses allegedly occurred on Jan. 30, 2026.

Fifty-year-old Donato Martinez Pablo, of Lankford Highway in Parksley, was indicted on a count of object sexual penetration by force on May 9, 2026. He has also been charged with misdemeanor counts of stalking and sexual battery. Pablo was arrested in June.

Eighty-year-old John William Poole Jr., of Cheapside Road in Cape Charles, was indicted on five counts of failing to register as a Tier III sex offender. He is accused of the crimes on May 1, 2025; Aug. 1 and 6, 2025; Nov. 1, 2025; and Feb. 1, 2026. A trial is set for Oct. 19. Poole was convicted of aggravated sexual battery of a minor in Fairfax Circuit Court in1989, when he was 43.

Sixty-seven-year-old Keith Andre Moses, of Culls Drive in Cape Charles, was indicted on counts of credit card fraud and credit card larceny in June.

Thirty-six-year-old Marvin Kwame Anthony Snead, of Coal Kiln Road in Painter, was indicted on counts of a second or subsequent DWI and felony driving on a revoked license on July 11.

Thirty-four-year-old Christa Lynn Mariner, of Forest Lane in Cape Charles, was indicted on counts of possession of methamphetamine and being a felon and possessing a stun gun on Jan. 17, 2026, and possession of methamphetamine on Nov. 14, 2025. A special prosecutor, Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan, was appointed to the case.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kenyanna Sheivonie Cummings, of The Bronx, was indicted on five counts of uttering or attempting to utter counterfeit $100 bills at several stores in the Cape Charles area, forging bank notes, and possessing more than 10 counterfeit bills, on June 30.