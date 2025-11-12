Northampton Grand Jury hands down multiple indictments, including extortion, child neglect, and eluding police

By Linda Cicoira

A Vernon Hill resident was indicted Monday by a Northampton Grand Jury on a count of attempting to extort money or property from an Exmore man by sending him threats through Facebook Messenger last May.

Court documents stated that 47-year-old Christopher Wayne Day, of Carlbrook Road, claimed that Brent Proctor owed him more than $3,000. In one message, Day allegedly wrote, “Better come up with something before I curb stomp you.” In another message, he is accused of sending a picture of a hand holding a black firearm with what appears to be an extended magazine. “Anything but oysters or cash show up here, I’m f***ing you up and any relatives of yours I can find,” he allegedly wrote.

Day told a magistrate that he and Proctor were childhood friends.

In another case, 30-year-old Shakira Cephas, of Joyner Street in Norfolk, was indicted on a May 9 count of child abuse and neglect. The officer wrote that Cephas followed her husband to a family home on Diamond Road in Birdsnest after a verbal argument. Cephas allegedly had children ages 11,10, 9, 8, and three weeks in her SUV when she drove into his vehicle several times. When an officer arrived at the scene, he wrote that she smelled of alcohol and was holding the infant.

Thirty-two-year-old Erick Emanuel Ferguson, of Frederick Douglas Road in Exmore, was indicted on a Sept. 2 count of strangulation and a third or subsequent count of assault and battery of a family member.

Fifty-year-old Ian Christopher Colson, of Simpkins Drive in Cape Charles, was indicted on a third offense of DWI in 10 years in connection with a July 5 incident.

Twenty-seven-year-old Daiqwain Jemont Walker, of Cabarrus Drive in Franktown, was indicted on a Jan. 31, 2025, count of possession of a Schedule I or II drug. He was arrested on March 27. He is accused of possessing pills containing Fentanyl and Xylazine, a powerful non-opioid veterinary tranquilizer.

Forty-four-year-old Antwine Alvin Tazewell, of Erwin Court in Cape Charles, was indicted on an Aug. 5 count of eluding police. He was on probation when he was arrested and is being held without bond because he is considered by authorities to be a flight risk.

Twenty-five-year-old Jeremiah Washington Brisco, of 6th Street in Exmore, was indicted on an Aug. 24 count of eluding police. According to court records, an officer said that he “attempted to stop Brisco for reckless driving (because) he was going at a high rate of speed, cut off another vehicle, (and) jumped out of a moving vehicle to get away.” The officer “stated DUI was suspected.” Brisco turned himself in two days later. He told the magistrate that he had made poor choices.

Twenty-two-year-old Kwelli Spady, of Taylor Lane in Birdsnest, was indicted on a June 13 count of being a violent felon and possessing or transporting a weapon.