Northampton Girls Track places 8th at State Championships

The Northampton High School Indoor Track team attended the VHSL Class 1 & 2 Combined Indoor Track State Championship at Liberty University on February 28 and 29, 2024. The team is coached by Mr. Oliver Bennett. The Class 1 & 2 Combined Indoor State Championship hosted 53 teams total. The girls’ team placed 8th overall with 23 points.

Girls: Rylee Coates (So) – 2nd in pole vault, 3rd in 55-meter dash, 6th in 55-meter hurdles, 7th in long jump

Lucy Lusk (Sr) – 7th in 500 meter

4 x 400 relay- 7th place – Lizania Uscanga Morales (Jr), Sophie Tayloe (Fr), Rylee Coates (So), and Lucy Lusk (Sr)

Boys: 4 x 400 Relay- 14th place – Grayson Brown (So), Kendrick Collins (Fr), Mark Tankard (Fr), and Dickinson Tayloe (So).