Northampton Girls Track places 8th at State Championships

March 5, 2024
 |
Image

The Northampton High School Indoor Track team attended the VHSL Class 1 & 2 Combined Indoor Track State Championship at Liberty University on February 28 and 29, 2024. The team is coached by Mr. Oliver Bennett. The Class 1 & 2 Combined Indoor State Championship hosted 53 teams total. The girls’ team placed 8th overall with 23 points.

Girls: Rylee Coates (So) – 2nd in pole vault, 3rd in 55-meter dash, 6th in 55-meter hurdles, 7th in long jump

Lucy Lusk (Sr) – 7th in 500 meter

4 x 400 relay- 7th place – Lizania Uscanga Morales (Jr), Sophie Tayloe (Fr), Rylee Coates (So), and Lucy Lusk (Sr)

Boys: 4 x 400 Relay- 14th place – Grayson Brown (So), Kendrick Collins (Fr), Mark Tankard (Fr), and Dickinson Tayloe (So).

Rylee Coates (So), Lizania Uscanga Morales (Jr), Lucy Lusk (Sr) and Sophie Tayloe (Fr).
Grayson Brown (So), Kendrick Collins (Fr), Dickinson Tayloe (So) and Mark Tankard (Fr).

