The new Northampton County High School just became a little more affordable for the County and School Board after a grant from the Virginia Department of Education.

At their special meeting Thursday night, the VDOE awarded Northampton County $16.8 million dollars for the construction of the new complex from $450 million in fiscal year 2023 state funds to support competitive grants for new school construction, additions, and major building renovations from Governor Glenn Youngkin and the Virginia General Assembly.

Grants for awarded school projects are based on 10, 20, or 30 percent of approved project costs (project costs not exceeding $100,000,000), with the percentage determined by the school division’s local composite index and the fiscal stress category as designated by the Virginia Commission on Local Government for the locality containing the school division.

Bids on construction of the new facility came in at $84 million, well north of what the Board of Supervisors felt the County could afford. The County and School Board have been working on cutting expenses and finding more bids.