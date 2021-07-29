Northampton Free Library is now open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except for Thursdays, when it is open until 8:00 p.m. The library had to briefly reduce weekly hours in July due to a staff shortage. Eastern Shore Public Library System Director Cara Burton is pleased to announce the hiring of a new Branch Manager, Librarian Hannah Swimley. She will oversee daily operations of the Nassawadox branch, which is part of the Eastern Shore Public Library system of four libraries.

Ms. Swimley is the first full-time professional Librarian to manage the Northampton Free Library. She looks forward to bringing the Nassawadox branch back to its full weekday hours, promoting new e-Resources, and organizing new programs. Swimley moved to the Shore from Corning, New York after recently graduating from Syracuse University’s School of Information Studies where she earned her Masters in Library and Information Science. She brings to the library system both management and library experience as well as expertise with technology, all key skills needed for this branch manager position.

A reception for Hannah Swimley and Tiffany Flores, the new Youth Services Librarian hired in December 2020, will take place on Tuesday, August 10, from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Northampton Free Library, 7745 Seaside Road in Nassawadox. The event is free and open to the public with light refreshments served. This is a great opportunity to see the library’s StoryTrail, check out a Nature Backpack or CSB WalkKit, enjoy the Master Gardener’s pollinator garden, and view some local artwork. Library Trustees will also be in attendance to meet and greet.

For more information, hours of operation, and details on upcoming programs for any of the Eastern Shore Public Library libraries, call 757-787-3400 or view online at espl.org.

