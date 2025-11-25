Northampton files disaster declaration for 2025 corn and soybean harvest

Northampton County has applied for a state-level agricultural disaster declaration following a season of extreme heat and drought that caused severe crop losses across the county.

Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent Helene Doughty outlined the scale of the damage and requested that the Board of Supervisors pass a resolution supporting a formal appeal for state assistance.

According to a report from Doughty, temperatures in late June reached heat indexes of 108 degrees, striking during the most vulnerable stages of field corn, soybean, and potato production. Northampton County faced a uniquely intense and prolonged drought compared to the rest of Virginia, compounding the effects of the heat. Field corn yields dropped by an average of 60 percent, with some producers reporting losses as high as 77 percent. Many fields showed early senescence, poor pollination, and in some cases no ear formation at all. Thirteen insurance claims related to heat and drought damage were approved for corn.

Soybean producers experienced similar challenges, with high temperatures and dry conditions causing flower abortion, poor root development, heat canker, and widespread premature plant decline. Non-irrigated soybeans—representing 95 percent of the county’s production—averaged only 15 bushels per acre, translating to 60–75 percent losses compared to a normal year. Pest pressure, particularly from corn earworm and beet armyworm, further reduced yields. Thirteen insurance claims have been approved for soybean losses.

Potato growers also suffered major damage, particularly during the vine kill period in mid-June. Extreme heat triggered tuber rot in the soil, resulting in yield reductions averaging 47 percent countywide, with losses as high as 57 percent among some producers. All six potato growers in the county submitted and received insurance claims related to heat damage.

Doughty emphasized that the financial strain on farmers is significant and that many operations may struggle to move forward without state support.