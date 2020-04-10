At a special meeting of the Northampton Board of Supervisors Meeting held Thursday afternoon, Northampton County’s Director of Emergency Management Hollye Carpenter reported there are additional cases of COVID-19 in the County the VDH will be reporting over the coming days:

Numbers are certified by the local health district and sent to the Virginia Department of Health for processing, which adds them to their daily update at 9:00 AM.

Sheriff David Doughty reported that many citizens are taking the Governor’s orders seriously and there have been no more violations of the 10 person limit in the County. However, there are still a few issues the Sheriff’s Department is seeing:

The full audio from this meeting is available on the On-Demand page at ShoreDailyNews.com as well as under the Listen feature on the Eastern Shore Radio App.

The Northampton Board of Supervisors will have their next regular meeting on Tuesday, April 14. Only three members will be present and the meeting will be a ‘bare bones meeting,’ with no controversial issues being considered, only the most necessary items needed to be addressed to keep the business of the County moving forward. Social distancing requirements will be in full effect for all in attendance. The three board members who will be attending are Chairman Oliver Bennett, John Coker and Betsy Mapp. Supervisor Dave Fauber will be on stand by to fill in should another member not be able to.

